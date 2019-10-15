Sales of motorbikes, three wheelers decline over 19pc in 1st quarter

(@FahadShabbir)

The sales of motorcycles and three wheelers dipped by 19.48 percent during first quarter of current financial year 2019-20, compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) reported Tuesday

During the period under review, as many as 367,656 motorbikes and three wheelers were sold against the sale of 456,626 units during the same months of last year, showing negative growth of 19.48 percent, according to the latest PAMA data.

Similarly, the sale of Honda motorcycles in the country witnessed decrease of 11.62 percent and declined to 235,116 units this year against 266,029 units last year.

Suzuki motorcycles sales dipped by 11.34 percent to 5,018 units from 5,660 units last year whereas sales of Yamaha motorbikes witnessed decrease of 1.

16 percent to 6,212 units against 6,285 units last year, it added.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles also went down from 81,012 units to 109,512 units, showing decrease of 26.02 percent while sales of Road Prince motorcycles decreased by 35.02 percent from 45,247 units in September last year to 29,399 units in September 2019.

Meanwhile, the sale of Road Prince three wheelers witnessed nominal increase of 2.51percent from 1,588 units in last year to 1,628 units in the same month's current year.

The sale of Qingqi three wheelers has shown decrease of 69.43 percent by going down from 5,566 units to 1,701 units whereas the sale of United Auto three wheelers dropped by 55.88 percent from 3,176 units to 1,401 units, the data revealed.

