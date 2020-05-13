UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Maintains Dominant Status In Q1 DRAM Market Despite Revenue Drop: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Samsung maintains dominant status in Q1 DRAM market despite revenue drop: data

Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its dominant status in the global DRAM market in the first quarter of 2020 despite a decline in revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its dominant status in the global DRAM market in the first quarter of 2020 despite a decline in revenue amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry data showed Wednesday.

Samsung's market share in the global DRAM market stood at 44.1 percent in the January-March period, up 0.6 percentage point from three months earlier, while its revenue declined 3.3 percent to US$6.5 billion over the cited period, according to data from market researcher TrendForce.

Its local competitor SK hynix Inc. came in second with a 29.3 percent market share in the first quarter, up 0.1 percentage point from three months earlier. Its revenue fell 4.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to $4.3 billion in the first three months of 2020, according to TrendForce.

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. took third place with a 20.8 percent market share in the first quarter, down 1.5 percentage points from three months earlier, as its revenue plunged 11.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to $3 billion, TrendForce said.

"As the pandemic-related disruptions in the supply chain caused delays in bit shipment, and the market situation changed to a state of rising prices and declining shipments, the three dominant DRAM suppliers all experienced revenue contractions in 1Q20," it said.

"Since suppliers have not made any major changes to their capacity plans for this year, TrendForce projects their market shares to remain mostly unchanged in 2Q20." The global DRAM industry suffered a 4.6 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in revenue in the first quarter after collecting $14.8 billion, according to the data.

However, TrendForce expected overall DRAM revenue to increase more than 20 percent in the second quarter as the average selling price (ASP) of DRAM chips is likely to expand further with a rebound in bit shipment.

TrendForce said the three dominant players in the DRAM industry are scaling back their capital expenditure due to the pandemic, but they are making "good progress in their technology migrations.""Total DRAM production capacity is not expected to show noticeable growth this year," it said. "The growth of the DRAM industry's bit output in 2020 will be mainly driven by suppliers' 1Y-nm and 1Z-nm migrations instead of a rise in wafer starts."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Progress Price 2020 Samsung Market All From Industry Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

20 minutes ago

Lockdown eased but risk of pandemic still prevaili ..

1 minute ago

Rain disrupt power supply to many areas across pro ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Believes SCO Should ..

1 minute ago

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.