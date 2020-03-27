UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung To Shutter Another Brazil Plant Over New Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:32 PM

Samsung to shutter another Brazil plant over new coronavirus

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will temporarily close another manufacturing plant in Brazil due to the spread of the novel coronavirus

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will temporarily close another manufacturing plant in Brazil due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Samsung will suspend operation of its manufacturing plant in Campinas, Sao Paulo, in southeastern Brazil for two weeks from Monday to April 12.

The world's largest smartphone maker already shut down its plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil due to the virus crisis. Samsung originally planned to close the Manaus factory from Tuesday to Sunday this week, but the company said its shutdown period will be extended to April 12.

Samsung has also shuttered its stores in Brazil since Tuesday and has been advising its workers to work from home.

Samsung operates two manufacturing plants, 300 stores and 17 customer service centers in Brazil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Campinas Manaus Sao Paulo Brazil April Sunday Samsung From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Philippine armed forces chief tests positive for C ..

18 seconds ago

Asia virus latest: China bans foreigners, markets ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea, Uzbekistan discuss launching joint study ..

19 seconds ago

Power supply of 35 MEPCO feeders restored

21 seconds ago

LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

19 minutes ago

Multan RPO for minimum gathering in Jumma prayer

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.