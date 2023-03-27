UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Curb Vietnamese Exports To Russia, Causing 60% Drop YOY - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Sanctions Curb Vietnamese Exports to Russia, Causing 60% Drop YOY - Reports

Western sanctions have hit Vietnam's exports to Russia, causing a drop of nearly 60% year-on-year, Vietnamese media reported, referring to the data provided by the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Western sanctions have hit Vietnam's exports to Russia, causing a drop of nearly 60% year-on-year, Vietnamese media reported, referring to the data provided by the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia.

Vietnam's exports to Russia fell by almost 60% year-on-year, Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress reported. Exports of iron and steel, footwear and electronics nearly stopped, while agriculture fell by 20-50%, the report said. The only product groups showing a rise in exports were rubber, garments and coffee, according to the media.

Western sanctions have limited Russia's trade with other countries, including Vietnam, the media reported, adding that the suspension of the operation of major shipping firms and airlines in Russia further complicated Vietnam's export capabilities.

However, the Vietnam Trade Office in Russia noticed that Russian companies were increasingly interested in establishing partnerships with Vietnamese business, the report said.

In July 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Vietnamese businesses were also interested in the further development of economic and investment cooperation with Russian companies, including in the energy sector, regardless of the pandemic and the sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Agriculture Vietnam July Media

Recent Stories

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sec ..

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sectors of Pakistan: Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago
 European Council President Stresses Importance of ..

European Council President Stresses Importance of Launching EU Civilian Mission ..

1 minute ago
 Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Fin ..

Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO

1 minute ago
 Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Reg ..

Crypto Exchange Binance Sued by US Commodities Regulator, Citing Multiple Violat ..

3 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 t ..

Rain, thunderstorm predicted in KP from March 28 to 31

3 minutes ago
 Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semic ..

Canada Invests $26.2Mln to Advance Country's Semiconductors Industry - Innovatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.