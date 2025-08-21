Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries For Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Minister inaugurates mobile veterinary dispensaries for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Ashique Hussain Karmani inaugurated mobile veterinary dispensaries for Cholistan.

He arrived in Livestock Department’s Farm in Jugaitpir area of Bahawalpur district and inspected the farm. Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at Livestock Complex Bahawalpur where the provincial minister inaugurated mobile dispensaries for Cholistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that project had been introduced to boost livestock economy in Cholistan desert, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and other parts of Punjab province. He said that a number of six mobile veterinary dispensaries had been provided for Cholistan under the project.

He said that the government had been introducing policies and projects to boost agro economy and livestock sector to cater need of milk and meat at local level. He said that the country would also be able to export dairy products and meat to other countries. He said that facilities pertaining to livestock were also being provided in Bahawlnagar district.

He said there was demand of camel milk and camel meat at international level, adding that Cholistan could cater such need besides strengthening national economy through export of camel milk and camel meat from Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

45 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

60 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

4 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business