Minister Inaugurates Mobile Veterinary Dispensaries For Cholistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Dairy Development Ashique Hussain Karmani inaugurated mobile veterinary dispensaries for Cholistan.
He arrived in Livestock Department’s Farm in Jugaitpir area of Bahawalpur district and inspected the farm. Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at Livestock Complex Bahawalpur where the provincial minister inaugurated mobile dispensaries for Cholistan.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that project had been introduced to boost livestock economy in Cholistan desert, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and other parts of Punjab province. He said that a number of six mobile veterinary dispensaries had been provided for Cholistan under the project.
He said that the government had been introducing policies and projects to boost agro economy and livestock sector to cater need of milk and meat at local level. He said that the country would also be able to export dairy products and meat to other countries. He said that facilities pertaining to livestock were also being provided in Bahawlnagar district.
He said there was demand of camel milk and camel meat at international level, adding that Cholistan could cater such need besides strengthening national economy through export of camel milk and camel meat from Pakistan.
