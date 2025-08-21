Open Menu

PSX Turns Bearish, Sheds 1,355 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index turned around to bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,355.74 points, a negative change of 0.90 percent, closing at 149,235.26 points against 150,591.00 points last trading day.

A total of 1,062,993,695 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,817,396 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 55.824 billion against Rs 40.728 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 480 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gains and 323 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 62,087,443 shares at Rs 16.

94 per share, Pak Elektron with 57,228,568 shares at Rs45.36 per share and Telecard Limited with 56,939,244 shares at Rs 8.34 per share.

Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 54.75 per share price, closing at Rs 1,300.55, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs52.76 rise in its per share price to Rs2,292.62.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs883.72 per share closing at Rs 31,511.11 followed by The PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs377.90 decline in its share price to close at Rs27,501.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 480 companies traded shares in the market out of which 130 witnessed gain, 323 loss where the prices of 27 companies remained unchanged.

