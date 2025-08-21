Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.95.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284 and Rs 284.5, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 25 paisa to close at Rs 328.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.33, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.07 to close at Rs379.74 against the last day’s closing of Rs380.81.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.75 and Rs 75.12, respectively.
