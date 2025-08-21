Open Menu

UAF Hosts First International Emerging Scholars Forum On Building Resilient Agri-food Systems

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UAF hosts First International Emerging Scholars Forum on building resilient agri-food systems

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has arranged first International Emerging Scholars Forum (IESF-2025) under the theme of “Building Resilient Agri-Food Systems in a Climate-Vulnerable World”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali highlighted the forum as not only a scholarly gathering but also a movement dedicated to shaping resilient, sustainable, and inclusive agri-food systems.

He emphasized that the forum reflected UAF’s strong commitment to addressing climate change, food insecurity and resource challenges through innovation, research, and collaboration.

He said that the gathering is a symbol of our collective resolve to address global challenges, climate change, food insecurity and resource scarcity through innovation, collaboration and scholarship.

The overwhelming response with over 170 abstracts from across the globe reflected the creativity and energy of young scholars whose voices matter deeply in shaping our shared future, he added.

UAF Vice Chancellor praised the efforts of the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics (IARE) and the main partner, The AgEcon Frontiers (TAEF), for their vision and dedication in making IESF-2025 possible.

He also highlighted the importance of empowering young researchers, calling them “torchbearers of change” who will lead the way in creating solutions for farmers, families, and communities at the heart of agriculture.

Dr. Muhammad Khalid Bashir, Prof. Dr. Kadambot Siddique (University of Western Australia), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amin ur Rehman (Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST), Bangladesh), and Dr. Ijaz Qureshi (Australian National University) spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Ali Director IARE and Conference Chair highlighted that IESF-2025 is designed not merely as an academic platform but as a space for collaboration, dialogue, and co-creation.

He emphasized the need to blend cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and big data with indigenous knowledge, participatory governance, and community-led adaptation to strengthen resilience in a climate-vulnerable world.

The presence of eminent scholars and the energy of emerging researchers promise to make IESF-2025 a landmark in advancing the global dialogue on sustainable and resilient agri-food systems.

