One million young people engaged to form URAAN Youth Force: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that under the initiative of Youth ki URAAN, one million young people across the country are being engaged to form the URAAN Youth Force, a network of social entrepreneurs dedicated to achieving national goals.

Addressed the closing ceremony of the URAAN Summer Scholars Program and the Young Parliamentary Development Council (YPDC) Fellowship, the minister said that the URAAN Pakistan is a practical road map aimed at transforming the economy on sustainable and strong foundations.

The minister underscored that the program’s core objective is to connect the country’s youth with the national transformation agenda and to channel their energy toward constructive and positive thinking, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

The ceremony brought together young scholars, including overseas participants of the Mitti ki Pukaar Summer Scholars Program, and representatives of 131 YPDC chapters from across Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the commitment of overseas scholars, noting that they traveled to Pakistan at their own expense to work on pressing national challenges. He said their participation reflected deep dedication to Pakistan’s future. He also appreciated the diversity of the program, highlighting that youth from every province and district of Pakistan took part—an achievement that symbolizes national unity.

The minister stressed that knowledge alone is not enough, but its true test lies in its application.

He reminded the audience that the nation’s leading in science and technology are those that lead the world.

He called on the new generation to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal, which emphasizes learning, research, and innovation. “This is the era of knowledge and innovation. We must move toward the leading edge of innovation,” he said. He expressed confidence that through value chain development, Pakistan could enhance its exports by $100 billion over the next decade.

Addressing recent environmental challenges, he pointed out the devastation caused by cloudbursts in Buner, Shangla, and Swat, stressing that climate resilience is a key pillar of the URAAN Pakistan 5Es Framework. He called for collective action to combat climate change and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Highlighting the structure of the program, the Minister explained that the 131 YPDC chapters across the country provide safe spaces for young people to engage in dialogue, build social and cultural consensus, and design roadmaps for collective action.

Through these platforms, youth are not only raising their voices but also forging partnerships with the government, participating in policy-making, and contributing to implementation, he added.

“This initiative is equipping young people with the skills, exposure, and opportunities they need to navigate challenges and emerge as champions of change. This is not just a closing ceremony—it is the beginning of a larger collective mission, led by the youth, for the future of Pakistan,” the Minister said.