ICCI expresses grief over loss of lives and infrastructure due to floods & landslides in KP, GB

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of human lives and massive damage to infrastructure caused by floods, landslides, and other climate-induced disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry in a joint statement conveyed solidarity with the rain-affected families of Karachi and said that Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, and the recent tragedies in KP and GB are a stark warning that urgent action is required to address the impacts of climate change.
The ICCI leadership stressed that the government should allocate sufficient resources to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience in vulnerable regions. They emphasized the need for greater investment in early warning systems, disaster management infrastructure, water resource management, and reforestation campaigns to reduce future risks and safeguard lives and livelihoods.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi further highlighted that climate change is not merely a humanitarian challenge but also a serious threat to Pakistan’s economy, agriculture, and business sector. He urged the government to actively engage the private sector, civil society, and international partners in shaping and implementing a comprehensive national climate action plan at both Federal and provincial levels.
Calling for long-term reforms, ICCI President stressed the importance of promoting renewable energy, sustainable urban planning, and climate-resilient infrastructure. “Protecting our people and economy from the devastating effects of climate change must remain a top priority for the government,” he maintained.
The chamber assured its full cooperation with the government and relevant stakeholders in all initiatives aimed at addressing climate challenges, building resilience, and ensuring a greener and safer future for Pakistan
