Open Menu

ICCI Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives And Infrastructure Due To Floods & Landslides In KP, GB

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ICCI expresses grief over loss of lives and infrastructure due to floods & landslides in KP, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic loss of human lives and massive damage to infrastructure caused by floods, landslides, and other climate-induced disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry in a joint statement conveyed solidarity with the rain-affected families of Karachi and said that Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, and the recent tragedies in KP and GB are a stark warning that urgent action is required to address the impacts of climate change.

The ICCI leadership stressed that the government should allocate sufficient resources to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience in vulnerable regions. They emphasized the need for greater investment in early warning systems, disaster management infrastructure, water resource management, and reforestation campaigns to reduce future risks and safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi further highlighted that climate change is not merely a humanitarian challenge but also a serious threat to Pakistan’s economy, agriculture, and business sector. He urged the government to actively engage the private sector, civil society, and international partners in shaping and implementing a comprehensive national climate action plan at both Federal and provincial levels.

Calling for long-term reforms, ICCI President stressed the importance of promoting renewable energy, sustainable urban planning, and climate-resilient infrastructure. “Protecting our people and economy from the devastating effects of climate change must remain a top priority for the government,” he maintained.

The chamber assured its full cooperation with the government and relevant stakeholders in all initiatives aimed at addressing climate challenges, building resilience, and ensuring a greener and safer future for Pakistan

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

53 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

1 hour ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

4 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business