Saxony Governor Says Germany Should Not Abandon Russian Gas Forever

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Germany should not deprive itself of access to Russian gas for good but instead should seek a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Michael Kretschmer, minister-president of the eastern German state of Saxony, said on Sunday.

"We should not cut off our access to Russian gas forever," Kretschmer told the Funke media group.

The minister-president is skeptical about the European Union's plans to phase out Russian energy supplies and switch to renewable sources as he said it already caused a surge in energy prices in the country, where people are struggling to make ends meet amid skyrocketing prices.

"It is important to review everything again: nuclear power, abandoning coal, domestic gas, Nord Stream, expanding renewable energy sources - there are many ways to reach a compromise," Kretschmer was quoted as saying by the media group.

The official also advocated the diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the majority of Germans supported this and that he expected the German government to be open for such a way of the crisis' resolution.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. Moreover, the Ukraine conflict also stopped the flow of Russian gas to Europe, which led to a spike in energy prices and shortages, forcing countries to look for alternatives.