Open Menu

Saxony Governor Says Germany Should Not Abandon Russian Gas Forever

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Saxony Governor Says Germany Should Not Abandon Russian Gas Forever

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Germany should not deprive itself of access to Russian gas for good but instead should seek a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Michael Kretschmer, minister-president of the eastern German state of Saxony, said on Sunday.

"We should not cut off our access to Russian gas forever," Kretschmer told the Funke media group.

The minister-president is skeptical about the European Union's plans to phase out Russian energy supplies and switch to renewable sources as he said it already caused a surge in energy prices in the country, where people are struggling to make ends meet amid skyrocketing prices.

"It is important to review everything again: nuclear power, abandoning coal, domestic gas, Nord Stream, expanding renewable energy sources - there are many ways to reach a compromise," Kretschmer was quoted as saying by the media group.

The official also advocated the diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the majority of Germans supported this and that he expected the German government to be open for such a way of the crisis' resolution.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. Moreover, the Ukraine conflict also stopped the flow of Russian gas to Europe, which led to a spike in energy prices and shortages, forcing countries to look for alternatives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear German European Union Oil Germany Nord Gas Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

9 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

19 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Business