SBP International Banking Course participants from 11 countries visit LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Twenty-one participants of the 52nd International Banking Course, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), from 11 countries including Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Algeria, Iran and Maldives, visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday.

On this occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar gave an overwhelming analysis of the economic scenario at domestic and global level, besides answering various questions by the delegation members. SBP Deputy Director (Islamabad) Muhammad Tabraiz, SBP Deputy Director (Lahore) Saima Laiq and Ugur Salih from Finance Ministry also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that all the foreign bankers who have visited Pakistan for this course would be feeling great and having excellent time. He said that Pakistanis are peace-loving nation and are famous for hospitality and affection for all the nationalities across the globe.

He said that Lahore is the second biggest commercial and industrial hub of the country with a contribution of around 11 percent in the national GDP and around 20 percent in exports. Lahore is playing a significant role in domestic production and exports due to the presence of important industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, auto parts, engineering, plastics, chemicals, paper & board, electronics, iron & steel and packaging etc.

The LCCI President added that Lahore is also the Information Technology leader of Pakistan. It is a city with excellent road & transportation infrastructure and a city that houses the best education institutes in the country. Lahore also has the presence of many Industrial Estates including Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Sundar Industrial Estate and Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. The Government is making concerted efforts to develop Lahore as a leading business hub of the region with the important initiatives like the development of Central Business District (CBD) and establishment of Business Facilitation Centre.

Kashif Anwar said that the glorious history of the Lahore Chamber dates back to 1923 when it was established under the name of Northern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Today, it stands out as the premier business support organization of the country having the largest membership base with around 35,000 members representing a cross section of trade and industry.

He said that the primary function of LCCI is policy advocacy. Through its Research and Development Department, the Chamber identifies the prevailing issues and their viable solutions with the input of standing committees focused on the various sectors of the economy. These issues are taken up at the highest forums of government for their early resolution.

Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry prepares comprehensive budget proposals and sends them to government for consideration so that tax anomalies could be rectified and private sector representatives may be encouraged to take new business initiatives.

He said that LCCI gives feedback to the government on various public policies e.g. Industrial policy, Investment Policy, SME Policy and Trade Policy etc. LCCI also organizes seminars, workshops and conferences regularly for capacity building of its members on important topics like export/import documentation, taxation amendments, trade opportunities, banking, digital marketing, intellectual property rights, climate change, freelancing and doing business on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba etc. "We have recently started the important initiative of Tax Clinic for providing free tax advisory services to our members," he mentioned.

He said that Lahore Chamber regularly organizes various annual events that include Ambassadors’ Dinner, Achievement Awards, Export Trophy, LCCI IT Awards, IT Freelancing Awards, Women Recognition Ceremony and Friends of LCCI Awards etc. The President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab or Governor Punjab normally grace these events as the chief guest.

He said that LCCI has signed many MoUs with national and international organizations related to trade and other important fields like healthcare, banking, education and diplomatic affairs etc.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that LCCI has taken an exclusive step by way of establishing Smart Services for the maximum facilitation of its members. Presently, there are number of help desks operating in Lahore Chamber under one-roof. Numerous public organizations both from federal and provincial levels are cooperating with LCCI in this connection. Through these help desks; members can get important services like Passport, National ID Card, Driving License and Police Services under one roof.

He said that LCCI carries out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) quite actively. Such activities include donations to hospitals and educational institutes and participating in relief activities as and when needed. Moreover, an NGO called the Lahore Business Association for Rehabilitation of the Disabled (LABARD) is working under the patronage of LCCI to facilitate the rehabilitation and recruitment of the physically disabled individuals.

Deputy Director of SBP, Islamabad, Muhammad Tabraiz said that Training Wing of National Institute of Banking and Finance and State Bank of Pakistan have jointly organized this programme. Ministry of Economic Affairs has been conducting this programme for last 10 years while Pakistan has been conducting these sorts of training programmes since 1968 and over 1,000 delegates of 105 countries have participated in these courses so far.