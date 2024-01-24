- Home
- Business
- News
- SBP software application prepared to receive account holders complaints against banks, says SBP Mult ..
SBP Software Application Prepared To Receive Account Holders Complaints Against Banks, Says SBP Multan Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Multan, Javed Iqbal Marth has said that the central bank has prepared a software application to enable account holders to file complaints against banks
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Multan, Javed Iqbal Marth has said that the central bank has prepared a software application to enable account holders to file complaints against banks.
He was speaking at a ceremony organized by the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) with industrialists notably MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, former president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Naveed Ahmad Chughtai, Saleha Hassan, and others were present, according to a release issued by MCCI on Wednesday.
The SBP Multan chief said that account holders mostly do not speak against banks despite having complaints, however, added that the new software application would facilitate them to do so whenever they have any problem relating to the bank and it would trigger a process to resolve their grievances.
He said, no bank has ever usurped account holders’ money, even in case of default, due to stricter policies and monitoring by the State Bank of Pakistan.
He said that ongoing political activity and subsequent take-over by an elected government in the wake of the February 8 general elections would hopefully further improve economic conditions in the country substantially.
He said that SBP fixed the ceiling of auto financing to Rs 3 million adding that the earlier liberal financing had turned banks into showrooms and supermarkets and resulted in increasing national oil import bill and burdened highways and city roads with unbearable loads of vehicles.
Marth said that SBP facilitated a number of ordinary people particularly women and extended small loans to them at their doorstep during the last few years. Moreover, disabled persons also received small loans to begin their businesses and earn livelihood in a dignified manner.
MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, speaking on the occasion, said that a help desk was set up by SBP with an additional director exchange policy department as its focal person to resolve problems concerning Letters of Credit (LCs) and asked SBP Multan chief to set up a similar help desk at Multan to resolve problems concerning LCs at local level.
He also requested the top SBP Multan banker to enhance the period from 90 to 365 days for payment of mark up under SBP short term financing facility. He further demanded that payment of mark up worked out this year be deferred to next year for payment in four instalments.
Recent Stories
Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC
Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..
Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments
Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC
PML-N candidates conduct door-to-door campaign
Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as Cameroon qualify for last 16
Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS
Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 368 points53 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 2928 minutes ago
-
Draft regulations of bio-pesticide policy to be submitted before cabinet for approval2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar28 minutes ago
-
China's Guizhou eyes 1 tln yuan digital economy in 20242 hours ago
-
Pakistan exports seafood worth $199m in first half of current fiscal year2 hours ago
-
'Positive signs' for chip world as ASML profits soar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs more investment in productive sectors for economic growth: CM coordinator3 hours ago
-
PQ activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 202420 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola3 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 202420 minutes ago