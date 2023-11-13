Open Menu

SBP To Facilitate Business Community: SBP Dy Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:08 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will make best efforts to facilitate the business

community in stabilizing the national economy on a solid and sustained basis.

This was stated by SBP Deputy Governor Saleemullah while addressing a

reception hosted by Mian Muhammad Adrees, former FPCCI President FPCCI,

FCCI and former International Director Lions Club in his honour.

The function was also attended by leading businessmen and bankers in addition

to the members of FCCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Muhammad Adrees appreciated the services

of Saleemullah said that he had already served Faisalabad and his prudent decision

making was being still remembered. He particularly mentioned the strategy of SBP

during corona pandemic and said that policies adopted during this period had helped

Pakistan to enhance its exports in addition to providing job protection to millions of

workers.

He said that subsidized loans were also provided to the traders which helped them

to survive during this deep global slump and closure of business centres. He said

the SBP should once again evolve a strategy in order to catalyse the private sector

to offset the ill-impacts of the historically highest inflation and mark-up rate.

Later, Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal of Sitara Energy offered vote of thanks while

President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq, Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli were also present on the occasion.

