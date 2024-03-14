Second Review Under IMF's Stand By Arrangement (SBA)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An International Monetary Fund(IMF) mission on Thursday called on Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in the Ministry of Finance.
The IMF mission is in Pakistan to conduct the second review of the Stand by Arrangement (SBA).
Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the mission and expressed the government's commitment towards working with IMF on the reform agenda for economic growth and stability of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.
IMF mission head Nathan Porter, congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, on his appointment. Discussions were held on the overall macro-economic indicators, government's efforts on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, energy sector viability, and SOE governance.
Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, thanked IMF for their continued support and hoped for productive meetings during the second review.
