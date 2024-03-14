Open Menu

Second Review Under IMF's Stand By Arrangement (SBA)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

An International Monetary Fund(IMF) mission on Thursday called on Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in the Ministry of Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) An International Monetary Fund(IMF) mission on Thursday called on Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb in the Ministry of Finance.

The IMF mission is in Pakistan to conduct the second review of the Stand by Arrangement (SBA).

Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the mission and expressed the government's commitment towards working with IMF on the reform agenda for economic growth and stability of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

IMF mission head Nathan Porter, congratulated the Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, on his appointment. Discussions were held on the overall macro-economic indicators, government's efforts on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, energy sector viability, and SOE governance.

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, thanked IMF for their continued support and hoped for productive meetings during the second review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Government

Recent Stories

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

2 minutes ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control U ..

Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept

2 minutes ago
 Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not ..

Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti

2 minutes ago
 US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expecte ..

US, European stocks fall after hotter-than-expected producer prices

26 minutes ago
 IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for ..

IMF chief Georgieva says 'available to serve' for second term

26 minutes ago
Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, envi ..

Swiss urged to use succession to boost women, environment at central bank

30 minutes ago
 50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for mu ..

50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against ..

Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza

30 minutes ago
 Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming whe ..

Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of eco ..

PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tara ..

32 minutes ago
 PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's ..

PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business