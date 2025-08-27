LCCI calls for urgent construction of dams, water reservoirs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad

said on Wednesday that economic growth of the country was directly linked with

effective water management and the construction of both large and small dams,

along with reservoirs to store flood and rainwater.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman

and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said in a media statement here that lack

of sufficient reservoirs and a rapidly decreasing storage capacity have left the nation

unable to fully meet its agricultural, energy and domestic needs. Simultaneously,

the country suffers devastating consequences during the monsoon season when

unchecked water flows turn into destructive floods, ultimately wasting billions of

cubic meters of precious water into the sea.

They pointed out that in 1947, Pakistan had a per capita water availability of nearly 5,600 cubic

meters but this had now alarmingly dropped to just 900 cubic meters. According to international

standards, any country where water availability falls below 1,000 cubic meters per person

was considered water scarce. Unfortunately, Pakistan had not only crossed this critical

threshold but also gone even further down, signaling a water crisis of unprecedented proportions.

The LCCI office-bearers said that during the monsoon, Pakistan receives an abundance

of water but due to the shortage of major dams and, more importantly, the absence of reservoirs

in flood-prone and rain-fed regions, this water becomes a destructive force. It floods towns

and villages, destroys infrastructure, wipes out farmlands and eventually drains into the Arabian

Sea, causing dual losses, economic destruction from floods and the wastage of resources

worth billions of Dollars as being witnessed in KPK.

They cited a conservative estimate that nearly USD 12 billion worth of water is wasted annually.

If this water were stored, Pakistan’s agricultural productivity could increase many times,

its hydropower capacity could expand and drinking water shortages could be addressed effectively.

They highlighted that only the devastating floods of 2022 alone inflicted losses exceeding

USD 30 billion on Pakistan. Millions of homes were destroyed, infrastructure collapsed and

over 33 million people were displaced.

Among the hardest-hit regions was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

where districts such as Swat, Dir, Chitral, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan were left in ruins.

Thousands of houses, schools, bridges, roads and fertile lands were washed away. Farmers

suffered irreparable damage as livestock and standing crops were destroyed, pushing already

vulnerable communities into further poverty.

They regretted that despite such a catastrophic disaster, lessons were not learned and once

again Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing historic tragedies of flooding and destruction. They

stressed that timely construction of small dams and water reservoirs in these regions could

have significantly reduced the scale of devastation and safeguarded both human lives and

infrastructure.

The LCCI leadership urged the government to realize the gravity of the situation and to immediately

initiate practical steps to protect Pakistan’s future. They proposed that large dams could be built

through public-private partnerships, ensuring resource mobilization without further burdening the

national exchequer. In parallel, the construction of small dams and reservoirs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and other provinces must be started without delay.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that water crisis was no longer an issue of the future but of the present.

He warned that if decisive measures were not taken now, in the coming years water scarcity

would become the single biggest threat to Pakistan’s economy, even greater than energy shortages

or fiscal instability.

The LCCI office-bearers further highlighted that the business community was ready to extend

full support to the government in addressing the issue. They maintained that if the government,

business sector and civil society collectively devise a comprehensive water management strategy,

Pakistan could not only overcome water scarcity and flood destruction but also achieve long-term

agricultural sustainability, energy security and food self-sufficiency.

They concluded that securing water resources was directly linked with national survival.

Immediate investments in dams, reservoirs and modern water management systems were

not an option but a necessity if Pakistan was to avoid an impending water catastrophe.