SECP Continues Crack Down Against Illegal Personal Loan Apps
Published February 14, 2024
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is constantly monitoring social media and websites for illegal personal loan Apps (illegal apps) in order to safeguard the public from illicit loan sharks
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is constantly monitoring social media and websites for illegal personal loan Apps (illegal apps) in order to safeguard the public from illicit loan sharks.
Eight further illicit apps had been identified by SECP and these apps were being distributed to the public as Android Package Kit (APK) files via various APK websites, emails, and social media, said a press release issued here.
The SECP has already initiated actions against the illegal apps in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The commission has so far blocked 132 illegal apps in active collaboration with Google, Apple, FIA and PTA.
The coordinated efforts made by SECP, Google, FIA and PTA have forced operators of illegal apps to divert their activities to APK websites, social media, etc.
The illegal apps pose significant risks to user’s safety including misuse of personal information/sensitive financial data, fraud, blackmailing/harassment etc.
The SECP advised general public not to download illegal apps from any website or links shared through any other source like email or social media.
An updated list of Illegal Apps, as identified by SECP and reported to respective app stores, PTA and FIA, is placed on the SECP website for the information of the public.
The General Public is advised to only download SECP approved personal loan apps that are only available on the official app stores of Google and Apple.
The list of SECP approved personal loan apps is also available on its Website for the convenience of the general public.
The list of illegal apps can be found at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/list-of-illegal-digital-apps/?wpdmdl=49188&refresh=65cc67f103e171707894769.
Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel
High tax on cigarettes results in lower consumption: Study
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 926 more points
SCCI organises training seminar on SMEs
UAF's Confucius Institute organises Spring Festival on Chinese New Year
FPCCI, KhCCI join hands to enhance trade with Afghanistan
Automobile sale rises 29.57% in January 2024
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Gold rates dip by Rs.3,500 to Rs.210,800 per tola
Steel woes push Thyssenkrupp into quarterly loss
UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data
UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data