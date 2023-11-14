Open Menu

SECP Eyes 129% Growth In Insurance Premium By 2028

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SECP eyes 129% growth in insurance premium by 2028

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is all set to boost the premium for the insurance sector by around 129.8 per cent from existing Rs 533 billion to Rs 1,221 billion in the next five years (by fiscal year 2028).

Currently out of a total 225 million population only 7.8 million have life insurance, which is just 3.3 per cent while out of total of 30 million registered vehicles, only 0.9 million (just 3 percent) are insured, said SECP Commissioner for Insurance and Information Technology, Aamir Khan while addressing a workshop here.

The workshop titled “Journey to an Insured Pakistan” was organised by SECP with an objective to develop and regulate the insurance sector by balancing the protection of policymakers with industrial growth through regulatory excellence. Likewise, Amir pointed out that out of a total 32 million registered properties, only 0.5 million are insured.

SECP is also set to host the International Insure-Impact Conference 2023 (IIC 2023), a two-day event in Karachi on December 13 and 14, 2023, with the theme "Journey to an Insured Pakistan".

Through the IIC 2023, the SECP aims to boost the insurance sector by promoting inclusivity, innovation, and resilience through discussions and presentations, highlighting key issues and potential prospects.

Meanwhile, SECP Director Insurance and Policy Waseem Khan in his presentation said that insurance was a risk transfer tool and highlighted the importance of insurance.

He informed that there were a total 10 million policies, including 8 million life polices with a share of Rs 375 billion (68 percent) and non-life 178 billion (32 per cent). There are 42 insurance companies operating in Pakistan, he added.

He said the protection of policyholders would remain the focus in next five years and also highlighted the transformation of the insurance landscape, modernization of legal framework, facilitation of digitalization, and encouraging collaboration through effective use of Fintech, data sharing and alternate delivery channels.

Waseem Khan also highlighted the operational and strategic outcomes of the strategic direction 2023-2028.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Aamir Khan Vehicles December Event All From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

10 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

31 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

3 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

18 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business