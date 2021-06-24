UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Specifies Regulatory Framework For Debt And Hybrid ETFs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

SECP specifies regulatory framework for Debt and Hybrid ETFs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :In line with its objectives of creating a competitive and conducive playing field and to diversify the range of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) available to investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified the framework for issuance of Debt and Hybrid ETFs through Circular No 20 of 2021.

The circular also updates the existing framework for Equity ETFs, said a press release issued here.

Just like equity ETFs, the debt ETFs are also passively managed and trade on a regular exchange.

Debt ETFs allow ordinary investors to gain passive exposure to fixed income securities such as corporate bonds or Treasuries in an inexpensive way, while Hybrid ETFs allow investment in an index which has both debt and equity securities.

Investment in debt ETFs is well suited for investors with a low risk profile, as it provides a strong defensive addition to their investment portfolios.

The framework specifies the procedure for listing, trading, clearing and settlement of ETF units, besides the disclosure requirements for asset management companies and the obligations of market makers/authorized participants.

Internationally, ETFs are among one of the fastest growing investment products which are being customized to cover specific arrays of sectors, stocks, commodities, bonds, futures and other asset classes.

The ETFs provide investors with various benefits such as trading flexibility; diversification of overall portfolio and transparency in terms of publishing underlying holdings on a daily basis.

It is envisioned that the introduction of debt and hybrid ETFs at the Pakistan's stock exchange will bring Pakistani capital market at par with other regional and international jurisdictions and will go a long way in promoting capital formation and market development.

The Circular is available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/circular-no-20-of-2021-minimum-requirements-for-exchange-traded-funds-to-be-managed-by-asset-management-companies/?wpdmdl=42752&refresh=60d428804ad711624516736

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Stock Exchange Exchange Stocks Market

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

39 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

54 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

1 hour ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

42 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.