Several Countries Outside OPEC+ Confirm Participation in Videoconference - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Several countries that are not members of the OPEC+ Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed their plans to participate in the OPEC+ videoconference, which will take place later on Thursday, but the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom have not yet confirmed participation, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

Another source, familiar with the list of invited countries, told Sputnik that invitations had been sent to the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, Ecuador and Chad.