UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Countries Outside OPEC+ Confirm Participation In Videoconference - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:29 PM

Several Countries Outside OPEC+ Confirm Participation in Videoconference - Source

Several countries that are not members of the OPEC+ Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed their plans to participate in the OPEC+ videoconference, which will take place later on Thursday, but the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom have not yet confirmed participation, a source in a delegation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Several countries that are not members of the OPEC+ Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed their plans to participate in the OPEC+ videoconference, which will take place later on Thursday, but the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom have not yet confirmed participation, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

Another source, familiar with the list of invited countries, told Sputnik that invitations had been sent to the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, Indonesia, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, Ecuador and Chad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Canada Egypt Norway Argentina Indonesia Ecuador Brazil United Kingdom Trinidad And Tobago Chad United States Colombia

Recent Stories

IMF Expects Emerging Markets Need Trillions of Dol ..

1 second ago

Young doctors protest non-payment of salaries

5 minutes ago

Rs 12,000 emergency financial help from today

5 minutes ago

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly ..

5 minutes ago

Global Fiscal Actions to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic ..

6 minutes ago

Seven held over cock fight gambling in Rawalpindi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.