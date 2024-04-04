Shaikhani Lauds Introduction Of Blue Passport For Businessmen
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, lauded the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, for introducing the blue passport and honorary card.
He emphasized that this government initiative will invigorate traders and industrialists, while also commending the decision to confer honorary ambassador status upon top performers in each tax submission category.
He highlighted the significant challenge Pakistan faces in tax collection and in integrating new businessmen and industrialists into the tax system. However, he expressed optimism that the government's recent measures reflect a prioritization of the business community's role in bolstering tax revenue.
Shaikhani emphasized the necessity for the government to initiate a comprehensive review of electricity, gas and petrol prices in light of its efforts to drive industrial advancement within the nation.
He underscored the predicament of Pakistan's economy, entangled in a web of debts and reliant on acquiring new loans to service existing liabilities. This financial strain has curtailed the government's autonomy in implementing policies conducive to fostering an industrial revolution.
HCSTSI President emphasized that the provision of essential utilities such as electricity and gas is paramount for industrialists to establish and sustain their enterprises in Pakistan. Without these basic amenities, both new and existing industries would struggle to operate efficiently. Consequently, stagnation in industrial activity would hinder the growth of exports, perpetuating the imbalance between exports and imports.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates up by Rs.2,200 to Rs241,100 per tola40 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Tanveer vows to address confronted challenges in agriculture sector2 hours ago
-
Spices exports increase 21.10% to $78.107 mln in 8 months3 hours ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20248 hours ago
-
Punjab may lead mutual trade to US $ 01b: Uzbek envoy16 hours ago
-
Journalists delegation calls on Jam Kamal19 hours ago
-
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high19 hours ago