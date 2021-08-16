Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 4.28 Yuan (about 66 U.S. cents) to close at 371.24 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for seven listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 153,366 lots, with a turnover of about 56.97 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.