Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Three ships, Maersk Bentonville, Tiger Winter and Golar Celsius carrying Containers, Chemicals and LNG took berths at Qaim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Pina, MS Amis Wisdom-III, Indigo Flora and Duhail with Containers, Steel coil, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim on Tuesday morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at Port Qasim to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Soyabean, LNG and Gas oil respectively.

Out of them, three ships, MSC Candice, Azurite and Golar Celsius are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO and PGPCL on Tuesday.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 186,207 tonnes, comprising 141,272 tonnes imports cargo and 44,935 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,816 Containers (451 TEUs imports and 2,365 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

Seven ships, MSC Pina, Maersk Santosa, Duhail, Epic Bermuda, Market Cooper, Indigo Flora and Leader carrying Containers, LNG, LPG, Coal and Mogas are expected take berths at QICT, EETL, SSGC, PIBT, PQEPT and FOTCO respectively on Tuesday.