Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Two ships, Isabella Manx and Tiger Harmony carrying Coal and Palm oil were allotted berths at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ship, Athenian, Josephine Maersk, Scarlet Lady and Methane Elizabeth carrying Containers, Wheat and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Steel coil, Gas oil, Palm oil, LPG and LNG respectively during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Vavolet' and Container vessel 'MSC Giulia' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and six more ships, Maersk Atlanta, Al-Salam�II, African Bari Bird, African Hornbill, Mesaimeer and Tiger Harmony are expected to sail from QICT, FOTCO, MW-2, MW-4, EETL and LCT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 260,817 tonnes, comprising 197,001 tonnes imports cargo and 63,816 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,010 Containers (1,068 TEUs imports and 3,790 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them eight ships, Josephine Maersk, Athenian, Methane Jane Elizabeth, Baltic Wasf, RHL Martha, Suzaku, MTM Fairfield and Bahri Iris carrying Containers, LNG, Coal, Steel coil, Palm oil and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PGPCL, PIBT, MW-4, MW-1, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday and Container vessels Maersk Bogor and CMA CGM Orfeo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.