Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:42 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, Josephine Maersk, Maersk Ahram, Chipol Brok Sun, Aries Sumire, Patros John, Corona and Al-Rekayyat carrying Containers, Project Cargo, Coal, Palm oil and Natural Gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Electric Power Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday, Meanwhile another ship, Eva Usuki carrying Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours

Thirteen ships were engaged at Port Qasim berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Project Cargo, Natural Gas, Petroleum gas, Gas oil and Palm oil respectively, out of them, eight ships, Josephine Maersk, Maersk Ahram, Honey Badger, Bregaglia, Al-Salam-II, Chipol Brok Sun, SG Pegasus and Blue Gate are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, FAP, FOTCO, MW-2,MW-1 and EVTL on Friday (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 244,631 tonnes, comprising 202,306 tonnes imports cargo and 42,325 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,306 Containers (2,430 TEUs imports and 1,876 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Meratus Jiyawijaya, Bunun Noble, Ince Queen, Emmaris and STI Precision scheduled to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Steel Coil, Wheat and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-1, FAP and FOTCO respectively on Friday.

while a container vessel CMA CGM Orfeo, is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and another Container vessel Diyala is due to arrive on Saturday.

