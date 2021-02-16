Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships, Maersk Bentonville, America, BBC Volge, Songa Opal and Sea Helios carrying Containers, Project cargo, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Five ships, Maersk Bentonville, America, BBC Volge, Songa Opal and Sea Helios carrying Containers, Project cargo, Palm oil and Mogas were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Josco Dezhou, Ocean Rider, Genuine Venus and Umm Bab carrying Coal, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Natural gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Mogas and Palm oil respectively during last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Amoliani, Tiger Harmony and BBC Volge sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Maersk Bentonville, America and Oriental Angel are expected to sail from QICT and MW-4 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,735 tonnes, comprising 74,845 tonnes imports cargo and 43,890 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,299 Containers (1,989 TEUs imports and 2,310 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships MSC Pina, Josco Dezhou, Ocean Rider and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Coal, Palm Kernel and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-1and EETL respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel Maersk Pittsburgh is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.