Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Five ships, Navarino, MSC Jasmine, CP Nanjing, Al-Salam-II and Milaha Qatr carrying Containers, Coal, Gas oil and Natural gas were arranged berthing at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Sphene, MSC Samu and Tomson Gas carrying Containers and Petroleum gas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Project cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, three ships, Lobito, Chemroad Ditta and Majestic Lady sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and five more ships, Navarino, MSC Jasmine, Chem Sinyoo, Chipbro Galaxy and Gas Amazon are expected to sail from QICT, LCT, MW-1 and SSGC on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 198,159 tonnes, comprising 153,944 tonnes imports cargo and 44,215 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,760 Containers (2,200 TEUs imports and 1,560 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships, Darya Sati, Chasseles, Horizon, Sphene and MSC Samu & two more ships, Glen Canyon and Maersk Detroit carrying Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Containers are expected take berths at BIT,FAP, LCT and QICT on Tuesday.