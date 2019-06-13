Shipping activity at Port Qasim 13 June 2019

Four ships Los Angles Trader, Chembulk New Orleans, Maistros and Gaslog Shang Hai carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid, Diesel oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ):Four ships Los Angles Trader, Chembulk New Orleans, Maistros and Gaslog Shang Hai carrying Containers, Phosphoric Acid, Diesel oil and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan Gasport Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

While six more ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Bunga Laurel, Fuwalrit, Serene Lydia, Tegea and Darlekay carrying Containers, Chemicals, LNG and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Soya Bean seeds, Chemical, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively. Out of them, a Container vessel APL Savannah sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and five more ships, Los Angles Trader, Chembulk New Orleans, Maistros, llektra and Songa Topaz were expected to sail the same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling during last 24 hours stood at 128,766 tonnes, comprising 92,248 tonnes imports cargo and 36,518 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,910 containers (TEUs), (988 TEUs imports and 1,922 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during.

Six ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Maersk Bentonville, Serene Lydia, Darlekay, Bunga Laural and Fuwarit carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, PIBT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday.

While a container vessel Sagittarius is due to arrive at Port Qasim the same day and another container vessel mearsk Salina is due toarrive on Friday.