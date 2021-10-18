Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Five ships namely, CMA CGM Titus, Al-Berta, Diva, Pacific Nafsika carrying Containers, Wheat, Phosphoric Acid, Mogas and Natural gas, arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, were berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Chemicals Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more shipments of Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Edible oil carrier 'Melati Satu' and Container vessel 'CMA CGM Titus' left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, At middle Bridge, MSC Paola, Maersk Jalan and Diva are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 178,622 tonnes, comprising 114,255 tonnes imports cargo and 64,367 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,657 Containers (1,255 TEUs Imports and 3,402 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships, Seamax Bridgeport, Maersk Brooklyn, Christina Ocean, Ultra Sakatoon, Silver Eburna and Genarro Levoli scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Monday, while three more Container ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Charleston and MSC Denisse are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.