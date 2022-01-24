Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The following ships arrived at Port Qasim on Sunday, where four ships namely, MSC Dhantia, Bes Schulte, Astoriaa and Al-Wajba carrying Containers, Coal and Natural gas, berthed at Container Terminal, Huang Fuyun Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile six more ships, Uranus-J, Strattion, Golden Lotus, Bunga Lavender, Gas Arma and Qiu Chi scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, LPG and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Safmarine Ngami, Hua Sheng Hai, Bea Schulte and Horizon left the port on Monday morning, while another ship 'KOI' is expected to sail from Container Terminal on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 131,353 tonnes, comprising 54,885 tonnes imports cargo and 76,468 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,386 Containers (1,070 TEUs Imports and 4,316 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Flag Zannis, Gas Arma, Croline and Jo Rowan & two more ships, MSC Denisse and Seago Prius carrying Canola, LPG, Palm oil, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQA terminals FAP, EVTL, LCT FOTCO and QICT on Monday, while two more ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Sky carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.