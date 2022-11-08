UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Five ships namely, Maersk Boston, MSC Qingdao, Southern Wolf, PGC Periklis and Onaiza carrying containers, Palm oil, LPG and LNG, on Wednesday berthed at the port at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Mild Bloom, Atlantic Polaris and Milaha Qatar carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Al-Maha, MSC Qingdao and Silver Hague left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship 'Maersk Boston' is expected to sail today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 105,600 tonnes, comprising 79,313 tonnes of imports cargo and 26,287 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,727 containers (2,221 TEUs Imports and 1,506 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Milaha Qatar and Fairchem Honor and 02 more ships, Maersk Columbus and MSC Roma carrying LNG, Palm oil and containers are expected to take berths at PGPCL, LCT and QICT on Tuesday.

