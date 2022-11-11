UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, CMA CGM Orfeo, Sea Fortune, DM Dragon and Mild Bloom carrying Containers, Chemicals and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container, EngroVopak Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, OOCL Charleston, Cape Fulmar, Ami and CNC Dream carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Ullswater, CMA CGM Orfeo and Sea Fortune left the Port on Friday morning, while two more ships, Cape Fulmar and DM Dragon are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 45,143 tonnes, comprising 26,239 tonnes imports cargo and 18,904 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,359` Containers (465 TEUs Imports and 1,112 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, OOCL Charleston and Cape Fulmar & 02 more ships, Common Horizon and Froest Park carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT and EVTL on Friday, CMA CGM Melisande, Xpress Nilwala, MSC Malin and Safmarine Ngami are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

