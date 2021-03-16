Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 16 march 2021

Five ships namely, Seamax Bridge Port, MOL Globe, Maersk Bentonville, Glory Harvest and Mid Osprey carrying Containers, Petroleum gas and Palm oil took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Liquid Cargo respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Five ships namely, Seamax Bridge Port, MOL Globe, Maersk Bentonville, Glory Harvest and Mid Osprey carrying Containers, Petroleum gas and Palm oil took berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Liquid Cargo respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Nicole, Helsinki Eagle and Sea Fortune carrying Containers, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Palm Kernel, General cargo, Petroleum gas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Seamax Bridge Port' and bulk cargo carrier 'Top Weather' sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, MOL Globe, Maersk Bentonville and Ru Yi Song are expected to sail from QICT and MW-1 on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 134,829 tonnes, comprising 98,919 tonnes imports cargo and 35,910 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,145 Containers (2,255 TEUs imports and 1,890 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them a four ships Da Zi Yun, Helsinki Eagle, Sea Fortune & MSC Nicole, and two more ships, MSC Courage and Maersk Kinloss carrying General cargo, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday.