UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships namely, MSC Beijing, MSC Deigo, Sea Crystal, White Purl, Serinity Gas, Al-Thakhira and Hafnia Excelsior carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Seven ships namely, MSC Beijing, MSC Deigo, Sea Crystal, White Purl, Serinity Gas, Al-Thakhira and Hafnia Excelsior carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maria Topic and Hafnia Excel carrying Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Deigo' left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, CL Dayang He and AAI Prelude are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 161,476tonnes, comprising 143,133 tonnes imports cargo and 18,343 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,270` Containers (2,191 TEUs Imports and 1,079 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maria Topic, Hong Cheng and MSC Beijing & another ships 'Maersk Boston' carrying Coal, Wheat and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, FAP and QICT on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil Beijing Same Boston Anchorage Gas Sunday Engro Wheat Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC see ..

PTI’s plea for time elections in Punjab: LHC seeks reply, adjourns hearing til ..

16 minutes ago
 Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car spee ..

Israeli troops kill Palestinian driver as car speeds off: army

1 minute ago
 DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiati ..

DHA highlights &#039;Wayakom&#039; health initiative at Arab Health Exhibition & ..

28 minutes ago
 Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight p ..

Emirates operates milestone demonstration flight powered with 100% Sustainable A ..

52 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) cal ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) calls for withdrawal of hike in P ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member ..

Secretary-General Stresses his Gratitude to Member States for Supporting OIC Ref ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.