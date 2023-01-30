Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven ships namely, MSC Beijing, MSC Deigo, Sea Crystal, White Purl, Serinity Gas, Al-Thakhira and Hafnia Excelsior carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Seven ships namely, MSC Beijing, MSC Deigo, Sea Crystal, White Purl, Serinity Gas, Al-Thakhira and Hafnia Excelsior carrying Containers, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Maria Topic and Hafnia Excel carrying Coal and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Deigo' left the Port on Monday morning, while 02 more ships, CL Dayang He and AAI Prelude are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 161,476tonnes, comprising 143,133 tonnes imports cargo and 18,343 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,270` Containers (2,191 TEUs Imports and 1,079 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Maria Topic, Hong Cheng and MSC Beijing & another ships 'Maersk Boston' carrying Coal, Wheat and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, FAP and QICT on Monday.