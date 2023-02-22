Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, Mild Bloom, Incredible Blue, Ullswater and Hafnia Hudson carrying containers, palm oil, steel coil, LPG and mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, MSC Joanna and Xpress Bardsey carrying containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Veracruz left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a general cargo carrier 'Incredible Blue' is expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 103,049 tonnes, comprising 76,274 tonnes of imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,193 containers (1,618 TEUs Imports and 1,575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, MSC Joanna and Xpress Bardsey and another ship, EM Astoria carrying containers are also expected to take berths at the Containers Terminal on Wednesday.