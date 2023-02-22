UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, Mild Bloom, Incredible Blue, Ullswater and Hafnia Hudson carrying containers, palm oil, steel coil, LPG and mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, MSC Joanna and Xpress Bardsey carrying containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Veracruz left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a general cargo carrier 'Incredible Blue' is expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 103,049 tonnes, comprising 76,274 tonnes of imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,193 containers (1,618 TEUs Imports and 1,575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, MSC Joanna and Xpress Bardsey and another ship, EM Astoria carrying containers are also expected to take berths at the Containers Terminal on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Veracruz Same Astoria Anchorage Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

39 minutes ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

2 hours ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.