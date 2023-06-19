Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Mega-I, Golden Denise, and Santa Francesca carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Three ships namely, Mega-I, Golden Denise, and Santa Francesca carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Maud, SilHouette Island and MSC Rana with Coal and Containers also arrive at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier 'Golden Denise' sailed out to sea on Monday morning & three more ships, Ullswater, Akij Moon and Dona Bibi are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 74,126 tonnes, comprising 54,100 tones of imports Cargo and 20,026 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,323 Containers (145 TEUs Imports and 1,178 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Alexandra Kosan, MSC Rania & two more ships, EM Astoria and Navios Lapis carrying Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday & three more container ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Madeleine and MSC Sky-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.