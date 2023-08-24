Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships namely, MSC Santa Maria, Cosco America, Jigjiga and Maran-gas Asclepius, Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gasport Terminal, respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile three more ships, Hajj Mohammad, Central Park and G Silver, scheduled to load/offload Cement and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Tianping, UACC Manama and Kaisa-I sailed out to sea on Thursday (today) morning, while another ship Ullswater is expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 101,754 tonnes, comprising 65,090 tones imports Cargo and 36,664 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,804 Containers (986 TEUs Imports and 1,818 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of two ships, No 2 Ocean Pioneer and Central Park carrying Palm oil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday, 24th August, while another containers ship, APL California is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

