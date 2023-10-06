Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Six ships namely, Vancouver, Sea-span Ganges, Amali, Sky Blue, Hyde Park and Kana scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile two more ships, Shardana and Kai Xuan-9 carrying Rapeseed and General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on same day.

Meanwhile two more ships, Shardana and Kai Xuan-9 carrying Rapeseed and General Cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on same day.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Vancouver, Sea-span Ganges, EM Astoria and Al Soor-II left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Hyde Park, Sky Blue and Mirela are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 150,735 tonnes, comprising 113,335 tonnes imports cargo and 37,400 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,075 Containers (1,126 TEUs Imports and 1,949 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Abu Al-Abyad and Southern Unicorn & three more ships, Simaisma, Jag Aanchal and Santa Viola carrying Coal, Palm oil, LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on Friday, while three more Containers ships, Wide Alpha, Olympia and Lotus-A are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

