Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Three ships namely, Al-Danah, Sea-Con Tokyo and Zekreet, carrying Wheat, Coal and LNG, berthed at Grain Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more gas carriers, Nordic Basel and Energy Achilles are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port on same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Marangas Kalymnos and Aliki Force left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Tydo Star and RDO Endeavor are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 101,309 tonnes, comprising 95,581 tonnes imports cargo and 5,728 tonnes export cargowas handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a gas carrier ‘Amalia’ & two more container ships, RDO Concord and RDO Endeavor are expected to take berths at FOTCO oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on today Friday, Meanwhile four more ships, X-Press Salween, Pelion, SSL-Mumbai and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, while two more ships, MSC Donata and Onyx-1 are due to arrive on Sunday.

APP/as/