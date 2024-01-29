Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Four ships namely, Olympia, Silver Eburna, EceNurBayraktar and Simaisma carrying Containers, Palm oil, Urea and LNG,berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Yukta-X, MSC Mumbai-VIII and FSM with Container and LPG are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours. total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Olympia and Silver Eburna are left the port on today morning and two more ships, MookdaNaree and Pacific Merit are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo throughput of 110,836 tonnes, comprising 109,226 tonnes imports cargo and 1,610 tonnes export cargo carried in 609 Containers (521 TEUs are Import and 88 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Encore, Tromso and MSC Mumbai-VIII & two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Chem-Road Leo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on today.
While another containers ship Maersk Boston is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
APP/sh/
Recent Stories
Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing
Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
More Stories From Business
-
CDNS attains Rs 1000 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
Ryanair quarterly profit dives 93% on higher fuel cost2 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on 'HRM for Women Entrepreneurs'3 hours ago
-
Philips says to stop selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 20248 hours ago
-
FBR, FMU to enhance coordination to combat illicit finance18 hours ago
-
Sustainable policies needed to strengthen economy: PCMEA23 hours ago