Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Four ships namely, Olympia, Silver Eburna, EceNurBayraktar and Simaisma carrying Containers, Palm oil, Urea and LNG,berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Yukta-X, MSC Mumbai-VIII and FSM with Container and LPG are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours. total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Olympia and Silver Eburna are left the port on today morning and two more ships, MookdaNaree and Pacific Merit are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 110,836 tonnes, comprising 109,226 tonnes imports cargo and 1,610 tonnes export cargo carried in 609 Containers (521 TEUs are Import and 88 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Encore, Tromso and MSC Mumbai-VIII & two more ships, Maersk Atlanta and Chem-Road Leo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on today.

While another containers ship Maersk Boston is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/sh/

