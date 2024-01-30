Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Port activities reported at Port Qasim where five ships namely, MSC Mumbai-VIII, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Encore and Tromso scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.
Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea Bird’ to load 41,900 tonnes of Rice also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Simaisma are left the port on today morning and another petroleum product ship ‘Sunrise’ is expected to sail on same day.
Cargo throughput of 115,955 tonnes, comprising 88,553 tonnes imports cargo and 27,402 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,748 Containers (2,158 TEUs are Import and 1,590 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Boston, Al-Deebal and African Hornbill carrying Containers, LNG and Coal are due to expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and PIBT on today, while three more container ships, Marathopous, Cap Andreas and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
