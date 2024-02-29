Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Five ships namely, Marathapolis, Blue Cecil, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic and Chemroad Aqua scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Five ships namely, Marathapolis, Blue Cecil, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic and Chemroad Aqua scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal,

Grain Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Al-Fuwairit, Star Sino andAfrican Baza carrying Containers LNG, Palm oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours,out of them two shops, Marathapolis and MSC London left the port on today morning and three more ships, Chemroad Aqua, Sunny Bay and Clemenet

Schulte are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 124,630 tonnes, comprising 90,062 tonnes imports cargo and 34,568 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,805 Containers (1,096 TEUs Imports and 709 TEUs export) was handled at the port

during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships,Maritime Gisela, Al-Fuwairit and African Baza & two more ships APL Qingdao and scheduled Clements Schulte scheduled to load/offload Palm oil, LNG, Coal

and Containers are expected to take berth LCT, EETL, PIBT and QICT on Thursday, 29 th February and another Containers ship Addison is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

