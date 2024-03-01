Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Five ships namely, Clemens Schulte, APL Qingdao, Maritime Gisela, Al-Fuwairit and African Baza, carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Friday.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Eagle’ scheduled to load/offload Rice is also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, APL Qingdao, Clemens Schulte, Sunny Bay, Chemroad Aqua and Dravin left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, Fast,

Maritime Gisela, Xin Han Tong and Chemtrans Baltic are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 236,341 tonnes, comprising 201,430 tonnes imports cargo and 34,911 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,697 Containers (1,574 TEUs Imports and 1,124 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ice Fighter, Evriali, Asia Liberty and Al-Diab-II & another ship, APL Addison scheduled to load/offload Condensate oil, Wheat, Palm oil, LPG and

Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-I, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today, 1 st March, while two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC ABY are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business