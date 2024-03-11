Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Menomonee’ carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Houyoushi Park, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cetus and Al-Bidaleft the port on today morning and two more ships, Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 72,827 tonnes, comprising 97,827tonnes imports cargo and 25,058 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,200 Containers (1,244 TEUs Imports and 956 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Melody, Fame, Menomonee and Kiso and another ship MSC Beira IV scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya bean seeds, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday.