Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Menomonee’ carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Houyoushi Park, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cetus and Al-Bidaleft the port on today morning and two more ships, Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 72,827 tonnes, comprising 97,827tonnes imports cargo and 25,058 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,200 Containers (1,244 TEUs Imports and 956 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Melody, Fame, Menomonee and Kiso and another ship MSC Beira IV scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya bean seeds, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Beira Eagle Madison Anchorage Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families afte ..

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

5 minutes ago
 PSX loses 38 points

PSX loses 38 points

4 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violat ..

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

49 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

59 minutes ago
 Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in D ..

Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister

4 minutes ago
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violatio ..

Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct

4 minutes ago
 China Development Bank ups support for urban villa ..

China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation

4 minutes ago
 Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak fo ..

Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector

4 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

4 minutes ago
 Blood camp held at SNGPL office

Blood camp held at SNGPL office

4 minutes ago
 Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on in ..

Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business