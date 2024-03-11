Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Seven ships, Eagle, Crested Eagle, Yongheng Ocean, Madison Eagle, Ullswater, Houyoushi Park and CMA CGM Nabucco scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel coil, Palm oil, LPG, Chemicals and Containers, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, HF Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile another ship ‘Menomonee’ carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Houyoushi Park, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cetus and Al-Bidaleft the port on today morning and two more ships, Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 72,827 tonnes, comprising 97,827tonnes imports cargo and 25,058 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,200 Containers (1,244 TEUs Imports and 956 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 08ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Melody, Fame, Menomonee and Kiso and another ship MSC Beira IV scheduled to load/offload Rice, Soya bean seeds, Coal, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Monday.
Recent Stories
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC
PSX loses 38 points
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector
Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades
Blood camp held at SNGPL office
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation
More Stories From Business
-
PSX loses 38 points4 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin zooms to record near $72,0001 hour ago
-
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation4 minutes ago
-
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector4 minutes ago
-
PFC to explore export opportunities in UK2 hours ago
-
Governor greets Kyrgyz Honorary Consul3 hours ago
-
Efforts on to improve National Planning Framework3 hours ago
-
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation4 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin hits fresh record above $71,0004 hours ago
-
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation4 minutes ago
-
Most Asian markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation4 minutes ago