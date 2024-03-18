Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Six ships namely, Wan Hai-316, Maersk Chicago, Meratus Jayakarta, Hafnia Shanghai, Bateleur and Elephanta, carrying Container, Gas oil, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal, Southern Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Precision-V, Kotka, Pindos and Umm Bab scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Wan Hai-316, Fame and Oceanic Dream left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, Meratus Jayakarta, Maersk Chicago, Hafnia Shanghai and Melody are expected to sail today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 164,823 tonnes, comprising 125,841 tonnes imports cargo and 38,982 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,748 Containers (3,697 TEUs Imports and 2,051 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Trans Spring, Crater, Log Sparta, Umm Bab, MSC Precision-V and Kotka& another ship, Xpress Salween carrying Steel Coil, Wheat, Mogas, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, FAP, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on today Monday, while two more container ships, MSC Shy and Maersk Kinloss are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
APP/as/
