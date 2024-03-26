Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, MSC Mundra VIII, MSC Spring III, Nimble Nicky and Shiva scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron Ore and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on report period

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Four ships namely, MSC Mundra VIII, MSC Spring III, Nimble Nicky and Shiva scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron Ore and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on report period.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Maeva, Kerala, Port Imabari, Dravin and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Furnace oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mundra VIII and Forshun left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Ullswater, Shiva and Mackenzie are expected to sail ontoday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 140,659 tonnes, comprising 112,201 tonnes imports cargo and 28,458 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,647 Containers (840 TEUs Imports and 807 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Solar Roma, Port Imabari, Dravin, Milaha Ras Laffan and MSC Maeva & two more ships, Maersk Santosa and Xpress Bardsey carrying Palm oil, Coal, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Marathopolis and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Roma Anchorage Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

23 minutes ago
 Encroachments from busy roads removed

Encroachments from busy roads removed

2 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school ..

AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 PSX gains 380 points

PSX gains 380 points

2 minutes ago
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building start ..

Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27

2 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 China's Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with ..

China's Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with BRICS members in Jan-Feb

2 minutes ago
 China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday

China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business