Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Four ships namely, MSC Mundra VIII, MSC Spring III, Nimble Nicky and Shiva scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron Ore and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on report period
Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Maeva, Kerala, Port Imabari, Dravin and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Furnace oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mundra VIII and Forshun left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Ullswater, Shiva and Mackenzie are expected to sail ontoday afternoon.
Cargo volume of 140,659 tonnes, comprising 112,201 tonnes imports cargo and 28,458 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,647 Containers (840 TEUs Imports and 807 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Solar Roma, Port Imabari, Dravin, Milaha Ras Laffan and MSC Maeva & two more ships, Maersk Santosa and Xpress Bardsey carrying Palm oil, Coal, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Marathopolis and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
