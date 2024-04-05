Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Fiveships namely,Cosco America, Xpress Salween, Marina Arung, Lian Song Hu and Alba Gas carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container, Liquid Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile three more ships, BanglarAgragoti, Corona and Sea Pearl are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Xpress Salween and Cosco America left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Mala Kado and Goofy are expected to sail on today morning.
Cargo volume of 89,181 tonnes, comprising 46,508 tonnes imports cargo and 42,673 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,122 Containers (1,360 TEUs Imports and 1,762 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, HAnze Goteborg, Star Challenger and Sea Pearl scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-4 and FAP on 05th April, while two morecontainerships, Atlantic Ibis and CMA CGM Mercantour are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
APP/msq
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks close down ahead of US jobs data8 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES58 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 20244 hours ago
-
French teen girl badly hurt after beating outside school11 hours ago
-
AJK govt. paces up crackdown against cigarette industry involved in tax evasion14 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan agrees to enhance economic, trade ties with Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR16 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $13.379 billion16 hours ago
-
Govt to provide policy support to industrial sector in upcoming Budget16 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines16 hours ago