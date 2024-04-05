Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Fiveships namely,Cosco America, Xpress Salween, Marina Arung, Lian Song Hu and Alba Gas carrying Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container, Liquid Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, BanglarAgragoti, Corona and Sea Pearl are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Xpress Salween and Cosco America left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Mala Kado and Goofy are expected to sail on today morning.

Cargo volume of 89,181 tonnes, comprising 46,508 tonnes imports cargo and 42,673 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,122 Containers (1,360 TEUs Imports and 1,762 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, HAnze Goteborg, Star Challenger and Sea Pearl scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-4 and FAP on 05th April, while two morecontainerships, Atlantic Ibis and CMA CGM Mercantour are due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

APP/msq