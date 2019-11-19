Shipping activity at Port Qasim 19 Nov 2019

Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port where ships, MSC Namibia, Northern Julie Smily Lady, IVS Phoenix, SSI Formidable, Khairpore and Onaiza carrying Containers, Coal, Diesel oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Brisk shipping was recorded at the Port where ships, MSC Namibia, Northern Julie Smily Lady, IVS Phoenix, SSI Formidable, Khairpore and Onaiza carrying Containers, Coal, Diesel oil and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Tomoko, Tomson Gas, Weihe and Stella Island Scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, LPG and Soya Bean also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload containers, general cargo, coal, soya bean, LNG, diesel oil and palm oil respectively.

Out of them, a container vessel MSC Namibia sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning; and four more ships, Northern Julie, Smiley Lady, Sun Lucia and BBC Olympic are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,663 tonnes, comprising 160,739 tonnes imports cargo and 28,924 tonnes export cargo inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,436 containers (TEUs), (1,986 TEUs imports and 1,450 TEUs exports) was handled at the prot during last 24 hours.

Six ships, Maersk Denver, MSC Tokyo, Stella Island, Sakura Sam Wolf and Tomson Gas, Scheduled to load/offload containers, cement, coal and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, PIBT, PQEPT and SSGC respectively on Tuesday.

While MOL Globe carrying containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.