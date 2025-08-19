Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Eleni-T, Romance and Ullswater Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile three more ships, Hafnia Andrea, Nave Cassiopeia and Bulk Bequia with Palm oil, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage on today morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Eleni-T, ST Nikloai, Abilene, ST Paul, Romance and Azure Dolphin are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 182,304 tonnes, comprising 93,478 tonnes imports cargo and 88,826 export cargo carried in 3,750 Containers (1,830 TEUs Imports & 1,920 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Morning Glory, Khairpur and Al-Qassar & four more ships, South Robin, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Valence and MSC Barcelona scheduled to load/offload Palm oil, Gasoline, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, MW-1 and QICT respectively on today , while five more container ships, Hansa Africa, MSC Lyse-V, MSC Mediterranean, Groton and CMA CGM Otello are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ