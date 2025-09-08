Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, X-Press Kohima and Chemroad Wing carrying Container and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Eleni-T, African Arrow, Hellas Revenger, Ogba and Alfios scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil and Coal are also arrived at outer anchorage on during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, X-Press Kohima and MSC York-VII are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Vinaship Unity, Ionic Kibou and Hai Tun Zou are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 144,872 tonnes, comprising 98,614 tonnes imports cargo and 46,258 export cargo carried in 3,143 Containers (422 TEUs Imports & 2,721 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, Eleni-T, African Arrow, Hellas Revenger, Sentosa-66, Sea Clipper, Alfios and Ogba scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Fertilizer, Mogas and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, FAP, FOTCO, PQPET and PIBT respectively on today.

